Indiana reports 6,878 new COVID-19 cases; death toll rises by 113

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 6,878 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Jan. 21 to Feb. 1.

A total of 1,636,011 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 113 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana between Oct. 23 and Feb. 1.

A total of 20,799 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 799 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 42.1% and falling. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 27.3% and falling.

A total of 18,373,624 tests have been administered to 5,035,196 Hoosiers since Feb. 26, 2020.

There are currently 2,705 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,059,049 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,648,208 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,344,694 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 383,949,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,696,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.