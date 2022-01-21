Vaccine Central

Indiana reports a record 17,684 new COVID-19 cases, adds 95 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 17,684 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Jan. 8 to Jan. 20. That’s the highest total ever reported by the state in a single day.

A total of 1,524,527 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 95 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana between Aug. 13 and Jan. 20.

A total of 19,992 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, which is 84 more than reported Thursday. The seven-day average remained at 44 deaths a day. Another 759 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 44.7% and rising. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 30.4% and rising.

A total of 17,833,217 tests have been administered to 4,957,354 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,384 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 8,957,516 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,620,906 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, receiving a single-dose vaccine or the second dose of a two-dose vaccine.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,201,269 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 344,904,100 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,581,500 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.