Indiana to begin offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for eligible Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State health officials will begin offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to some Hoosiers.
The Indiana State Department of Health says the booster shots will be offered to Hoosiers based on criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
- Individuals ages 65 and older and residents of long-term care facilities should receive a booster dose.
- Individuals ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19 should receive a booster dose.
- Individuals ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.
- Individuals ages 18 to 64 who are at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional risk of exposure may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.
Boosters can be administered for individuals who previously received their second Pfizer does at least six months ago. Those who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not eligible.
You can register for an appointment here.
When you arrive, you will need to attest that you meet the requirements above.