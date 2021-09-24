Vaccine Central

Indiana to begin offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for eligible Hoosiers

A nurse reaches for a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccine clinic in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, August 23, 2021. - The US Food and Drug Administration on August 23, fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid shot, triggering a new wave of vaccine mandates as the Delta variant batters the country. Around 52 percent of the American population is fully vaccinated, but health authorities have hit a wall of vaccine hesitant people, impeding the national campaign. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State health officials will begin offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to some Hoosiers.

The Indiana State Department of Health says the booster shots will be offered to Hoosiers based on criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Individuals ages 65 and older and residents of long-term care facilities should receive a booster dose.

Individuals ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19 should receive a booster dose.

Individuals ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Individuals ages 18 to 64 who are at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional risk of exposure may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

Boosters can be administered for individuals who previously received their second Pfizer does at least six months ago. Those who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not eligible.

You can register for an appointment here.

When you arrive, you will need to attest that you meet the requirements above.