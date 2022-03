Vaccine Central

Indiana to offer second COVID-19 booster shot to at-risk Hoosiers

A child being vaccinated in the upper arm. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Certain Hoosiers can now get a second COVID-19 booster shot.

The Indiana Department of Health says a second vaccine booster will be made available to Hoosiers 12 and older with weakened immune systems.

Hoosiers 50 and over who received a previous booster more than four months ago may also receive a second booster.

You can register for a COVID-19 vaccine here.