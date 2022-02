Vaccine Central

Indianapolis NAACP, Indianapolis Recorder to host vaccination clinic

FILE - A registered nurse fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Greater Indianapolis NAACP #3053 and the Indianapolis Recorder will team up to host a vaccination clinic.

The event will offer COVID-19 vaccines or boosters along with flu shots.

It will be held Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 249 at 2523 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Street.

Everyone ages 5 and up can receive a shot.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 317-621-9711 or by emailing here.