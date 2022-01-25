Vaccine Central

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rises above 20,000

NOTE: Due to a systems outage, the Indiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard update was delayed until Monday night.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 5,965 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Jan. 19 to Jan. 23.

A total of 1,560,117 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana on Jan. 23.

A total of 20,033 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, which is 41 more than reported Friday. The seven-day average is at 25 deaths a day. Another 763 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 45.3% and rising. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 30.3% and falling.

A total of 17,975,998 tests have been administered to 4,982,658 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,137 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 8,986,261 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,626,421 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, receiving a single-dose vaccine or the second dose of a two-dose vaccine.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,201,269 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 354,310,200 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,603,700 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.