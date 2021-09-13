Vaccine Central

Indy doctor: CDC reports ‘ staggering’ data linked to vaccine refusal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to several new reports from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of side effects, hospitalizations and death percentages are astounding compared to those vaccinated and those who are not.

A series of studies by the organization found unvaccinated people are approximately 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those fully vaccinated, and are 16 times more likely to get heart inflammation, known as myocarditis, that can lead to permanent damage of the heart muscle or, in the worst cases, death.

Findings from yet another study showed the unvaccinated are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

“Any side effects that you’d get from the vaccine you are bound to get from COVID-19. So, I think that’s another way to think about it for people,” said Dr. Graham Carlos, chief of internal medicine at Eskenazi Health. “And the death rates are staggering. It’s what we’re seeing all over the country now.”

Carlos goes on to share concerns of people with other life-threatening conditions who have to be turned away due to lack of space or staff. He’s hopeful the data and residual consequences of not getting vaccine protection will sound the alarm among those most vulnerable to infection.