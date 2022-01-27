Vaccine Central

ISDH: 12,230 new COVID-19 cases; 104 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 12,230 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Dec. 21 to Jan. 26.

A total of 1,587,005 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 104 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana from Dec. 15 to Jan. 26.

A total of 20,400 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 765 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 45.8% and rising. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 30.7% and rising.

A total of 18,105,254 tests have been administered to 5,000,442 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,013 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,014,837 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,634,497 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,269,155 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 364,917,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,632,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.