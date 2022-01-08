Vaccine Central

ISDH: 14,933 new COVID-19 cases, 165 new deaths; 3,314 hospitalizations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 14,933 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Dec. 27 to Jan. 6. That brings the total number of new cases reported this week to nearly 55,800.

A total of 1,329,423 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 165 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana.

A total of 18,959 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 655 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 36.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 24.2%.

A total of 17,032,936 tests have been administered to 4,814,710 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,314 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s just 146 fewer hospitalizations than Indiana’s peak on Nov. 30, 2020.

ISDH says 8,691,144 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,575,607 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,133,059 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 302,424,200 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,478,400 deaths.

