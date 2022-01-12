Vaccine Central

ISDH: 15,091 new COVID-19 cases, 125 new deaths; record number of hospitalizations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 15,091 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Nov. 17 to Jan. 11.

A total of 1,393,574 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 125 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana between Sept. 30 and Jan. 11.

A total of 19,319 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 716 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 41.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 27.8%.

A total of 17,294,925 tests have been administered to 4,863,337 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,488 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19. That is the most hospitalizations in the state since the start of the pandemic.

ISDH says 8,792,694 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,591,190 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,147,482 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 315,350,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,510,000 deaths.

