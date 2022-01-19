Vaccine Central

ISDH: 16,502 new COVID-19 cases; 118 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 16,502 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Jan. 7 to Jan. 18.

A total of 1,490,496 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 118 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana between Jan. 15 and Jan. 18.

A total of 19,761 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 739 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 44.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 30%.

A total of 17,692,672 tests have been administered to 4,933,731 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,492 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 8,930,820 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,614,768 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,187,530 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 335,607,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,560,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.