Vaccine Central

ISDH: 17,084 new COVID-19 cases; 108 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 17,084 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Dec. 30 to Jan. 27.

A total of 1,604,072 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 108 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana from Dec. 10 to Jan. 27.

A total of 20,508 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 793 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 46% and rising. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 30.3% and falling.

A total of 18,189,656 tests have been administered to 5,012,816 Hoosiers.

There are currently 2,892 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,024,405 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,637,424 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,281,101 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 369,030,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,646,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.