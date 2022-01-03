Vaccine Central

ISDH: 4,091 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 4,091 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2. However, the department added 31,431 more cases to their “total positive cases” count since last updating their dashboard on Thursday.

A total of 1,278,285 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana.

A total of 18,433 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 651 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 29.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 18.2%.

A total of 16,800,547 tests have been administered to 4,775,564 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,164 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 8,596,343 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,561,514 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,118,248 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 291,177,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,447,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.