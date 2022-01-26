Vaccine Central

ISDH: 5,536 new COVID-19 cases; 129 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 5,536 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Oct. 10. to Jan. 25.

A total of 1,574,807 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 129 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana between Nov. 20 and Jan. 25.

A total of 20,296 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 760 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 45.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 30.5%.

A total of 18,044,782 tests have been administered to 4,992,797 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,206 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,004,787 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,631,349 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,253,607 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 360,819,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,622,000 deaths.

