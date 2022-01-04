Vaccine Central

ISDH: 8,533 new COVID-19 cases, 172 new deaths; 3,207 hospitalizations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 8,533 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Dec. 27 to Jan. 3.

A total of 1,286,590 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 172 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana.

A total of 18,605 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 651 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 31.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 20.5%.

A total of 16,847,226 tests have been administered to 4,782,283 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,207 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 8,616,983 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,564,896 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,123,479 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 294,178,700 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,453,800 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.