Vaccine Central

ISDH: 952 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 952 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on April 3.

A total of 690,910 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH did not report any new deaths due to the virus.

A total of 12,667 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 407 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 10.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.1%.

There are currently 693 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,029,487 tests have been administered to 3,277,052 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 3,007,980 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,241,513 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 657,299 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 130,897,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 74,275,000 recoveries and more than 2,848,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.