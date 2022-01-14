Vaccine Central

ISDH: A record 16,563 new COVID-19 cases; 75 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

Thursday’s results were delayed to to a global technical issue, the Indiana Department of Health says.

ISDH says 16,563 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Dec. 31 to Jan. 12. That total breaks the previous record set Jan. 7.

A total of 1,410,021 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 75 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana between Oct. 18 and Jan. 12.

A total of 19,393 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 730 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 42.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 28.7%.

A total of 17,370,508 tests have been administered to 4,875,925 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,451 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s a drop from Wednesday’s tally, which was the most hospitalizations in the state since the start of the pandemic.

ISDH says 8,817,309 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,595,122 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,153,488 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 319,712,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,519,800 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.