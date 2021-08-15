Vaccine Central

ISDH hosting vaccination clinics across the state Monday

A coronavirus vaccine clinic opened April 14, 2021, at 9503 E. 33rd St. near North Post Road, to provide better access for Indianapolis east-side residents. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are several chances to get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment on Monday both in Indianapolis and around the state.

Two mobile vaccine clinics are scheduled in Indianapolis, one at Indianapolis Metropolitan High School on Michigan Street and another at the Excel Center for Adult Learners on High School Road. Both open at 9 a.m. and run until 1:00 p.m.

Many others begin at noon around the state:

Mark Fetter Center in Jeffersonville (1613 E. 10th St.)

Hendricks Regional Health Brownsburg Hospital (5492 N. Ronald Regan Parkway)

Forest Park in Brazil (911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Drive)

Tipton County Fairgrounds (1200 S. Main St.)

Muncie Fieldhouse (252 N. Walnut St.)

Scott County in Austin (190 W. Main St.)

They will be open from noon-8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

More information is available at the Indiana State Department of Health’s website.