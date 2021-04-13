ISDH pauses usage of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Moderna vaccine sent to IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health is pausing distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause.
ISDH said all state health clinics will stop using the single-dose vaccine.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was planned to be used at a mass vaccination clinic at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Tuesday. ISDH says the Moderna vaccine is being sent to IMS instead.
A joint statement by the FDA and CDC said six women have experienced blood clot issues after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
According to the CDC, 6.8 million Americans have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
ISDH says more than 125,000 Hoosiers have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
If you’d like to reschedule an appointment, ISDH has provided information here.