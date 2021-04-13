Vaccine Central

ISDH pauses usage of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Moderna vaccine sent to IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health is pausing distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause.

ISDH said all state health clinics will stop using the single-dose vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was planned to be used at a mass vaccination clinic at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Tuesday. ISDH says the Moderna vaccine is being sent to IMS instead.

A joint statement by the FDA and CDC said six women have experienced blood clot issues after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to the CDC, 6.8 million Americans have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH says more than 125,000 Hoosiers have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If you’d like to reschedule an appointment, ISDH has provided information here.

As of 4/12, 6.8m+ doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. CDC & FDA are reviewing data involving 6 reported U.S. cases of a rare & severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021