Vaccine Central

ISDH pauses usage of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Moderna vaccine sent to IMS

by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health is pausing distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause.

ISDH said all state health clinics will stop using the single-dose vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was planned to be used at a mass vaccination clinic at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Tuesday. ISDH says the Moderna vaccine is being sent to IMS instead.

A joint statement by the FDA and CDC said six women have experienced blood clot issues after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to the CDC, 6.8 million Americans have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH says more than 125,000 Hoosiers have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If you’d like to reschedule an appointment, ISDH has provided information here.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tuesday’s business headlines

Business /

US recommends ‘pause’ for single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

News /

Downtown entertainment venue gets new name

Local /

Lawyer: Egypt releases activist after 18 months of detention

International /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.