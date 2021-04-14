Vaccine Central

ISDH still working on plan for 2nd shots for IMS recipients

Vehicles prepare to enter garages at Indianapolis Motor Speedway where COVID-19 vaccinations are underway on April 1, 2021. (Photo Provided/Indiana University Health)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health says in an email to News 8 that it’s continuing Wednesday to work on a plan for giving a second COVID-19 vaccine inoculation to people who got shots Tuesday and Wednesday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The state switched from the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine Tuesday morning after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a “pause” to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots.

Purdue clinic vaccinates 15,000 so far

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University says its clinic for students at the France A. Córdova Recreational Sports Center has vaccinated more than 15,000 people, virtually all of them students, against COVID-19.

The clinic opened April 6 and operates 10 hours a day. Staff and volunteers are manning the site.

Beginning Wednesday, walk-ups are being accepted at the site and eligibility has been expanded to include spouses and dependents affiliated with the West Lafayette campus and official Purdue retirees.

A news release said, “Once fully vaccinated, campus community members should upload vaccination verification. This small step, along with a new 30-second anonymous survey being issued this week, will help gauge what share of the campus community has been fully or partially vaccinated, where and when individuals plan to receive the vaccination and how much vaccine supply will be needed over the next month at the campus vaccine site.

“Details on how to schedule a vaccination appointment on campus are available online. The latest information on guidelines, rules and regulations are posted on the Protect Purdue website and are included in Purdue Today and the Protect Purdue Weekly Briefing.”

Ball State extends vaccination clinic hours

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Ball State University is extending the hours of its campus COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic is open to the public from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through May 21 at the Health Professions Building’s Interprofessional Community Clinics. Parking is east of the building.

People can sign up for vaccinations at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. People can also sign up for a waiting list for leftover vaccines, when available, and receive a vaccine sooner than their scheduled appointment.

ISDH: 1,233 new COVID-19 cases; 20 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,233 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Oct. 26 and April 13.

A total of 701,971 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 20 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Sept. 8, 2020 and April 13.

A total of 12,782 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 405 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 13.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.9%.

There are currently 881 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,293,614 tests have been administered to 3,311,123 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 3,519,666 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,465,361 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 665,729 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 137,592,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 78,420,000 recoveries and more than 2,962,000 deaths.

New state vaccination clinics opens on Indianapolis east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Public Health Department on Wednesday opened a new COVID-19 vaccine on the city’s east side clinic at 9503 E. 33rd St.

The clinic will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays.

The clinic hope to give up to 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine per day to Hoosiers 16. People can sign up for vaccinations at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

IU Health has a program offering free rides to a vaccine appointment for those who need them.