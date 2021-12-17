Vaccine Central

IU Health: Now at all-time high for COVID-19 patients under care

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IU Health says it has more COVID-19 patients under its care than ever before.

The system currently has 518 COVID-19 patients, including 339 in the intensive care unit.

Members of the Indiana National Guard were requested for assistance. Guard members are currently at 13 out of 16 hospitals. Members will be added to two more hospitals next week. Help was was not requested for Riley Children’s Hospital.

“The most effective way to reduce infection and prevent serious illness is to get a COVID-19 vaccine and booster when eligible. We encourage anyone 5 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” a representative for the hospital stated.

To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Indiana, click here.