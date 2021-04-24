Vaccine Central

Johnson & Johnson shots to resume Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana and IU Health officials said Friday night they will resume Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccinations at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday.

The decision came about an hour after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration lifted their recommended pause on use of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine. The label will be updated to warn of blood clot risks.

Appointments are required for the mass-vaccination clinic at IMS. At 8 p.m. Friday, appointments were still available at ourshot.in.gov. People should enter Gate 2 off 16th Street for the drive-thru vaccinations, and masks must be worn.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through April 30. From April 24-29, people 18 and older will receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. April 30 will be a family vaccination day in which families with children 16 and older can come together to receive the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine; second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.

Vaccinations at the speedway began March 5 with a four-day event that inoculated 16,800 Hoosiers.

So far, nearly 1.7 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and more than 2.2 million Hoosiers have received the first of two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

“Thanks to the incredible partnerships of IU Health and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, we have already gotten more than 38,000 vaccines in arms in this round of clinics at IMS.” Dr. Kris Box, Indiana health commissioner