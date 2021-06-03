Vaccine Central

Kroger offering $1 million, ‘groceries for a year’ through vaccination incentive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Individuals who get vaccinated at a Kroger location can enter to win cash or groceries for a year through the company’s #CommunityImmunity Giveaway.

The giveaway begins Thursday and runs through July 10.

Individuals have a chance to win one of five $1 million checks or one of 50 “groceries for a year” valued at $13,000.

“Since day one of this pandemic, Kroger’s most urgent priority has been the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division, in a news release sent to News 8. “Kroger’s #CommunityImmunity Giveaway is designed to inspire more adults to get vaccinated and help our area recover and move ahead.”

How it works

A winner will be selected each week for five weeks to receive $1 million.

Ten winners will be selected each week for five weeks to receive “groceries for a year.” The price is valued at $13,000 and is the equivalent of $250 per week.

Participants must be 18 years or older to enter and legally reside and be located in the United States.

Participants must have received or receive at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a Kroger location or by a Kroger health care professional at an off-site event.

You can enter the giveaway and read the rules by visiting www.krogergiveaway.com

Click here to schedule a vaccine at a Kroger location.