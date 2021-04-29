Vaccine Central

LIVE: Vaccine Central Town Hall

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Thursday night, experts will join us for an in-depth conversation focusing on vaccines, mental health and planning summer travel.

Guests include Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine and Community Health Network Mental Health Counselor Kimble Richardson.

Reporter David Williams will also tackle the topic of vaccine hesitancy.

Dr. Mary Gillis will also recap several of the latest developments with the vaccine.

And Alexis Rogers will discuss the influence of the church when it comes to getting a vaccine.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

