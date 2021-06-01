Vaccine Central

Marion County adjusts hours of 2 COVID-19 vaccination clinics

A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington D.C. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Public Health Department on Tuesday announced a revised schedule for its COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

A goal of the change is to provide more pop-up clinics to reach more people and vaccinate schoolkids over the summer.

The Lafayette Place Shopping Center clinic at 3685 Commercial Drive on the west side will offer the Pfizer vaccine from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. The clinic is southwest of the intersection of West 38th Street and Lafayette Road.

A warehouse at 9503 E. 33rd St. on the east side will offer the Moderna vaccine from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

“While COVID-19 vaccine is available on a walk-in basis, appointments are still recommended to guarantee dose availability and reduce time spent completing paperwork at the clinic site,” said a news release issued Tuesday by the health department.



Appointments can be made through the Indiana State Department of Health’s website ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211 or the Marion County Public Health Department from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 317-221-2100.