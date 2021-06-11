Vaccine Central

Marion County health officials set Saturday vaccination clinics

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A special pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 12-17 plus two additional inoculation events will happen Saturday, the Marion County Public Health Department said in a Thursday news release.

Clinic for children ages 12-17

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Arsenal Technical High School, 1500 E. Michigan St. Walk-ins are welcome. The clinic is for ages 12-17, but family members older than 17 can also get vaccinated at the same time, and walk-ins are welcome. Parental or guardian consent is required for a child ages 12-17 to be administered the vaccine. At the time of signing consent for the first vaccine dose, parents and guardians will have the chance to name alternate caregivers who may chaperone the child or teen for the second dose; those caregivers must be 18 or older.

Participants must enter through West Gym Door 3 off Oriental Street.

Added clinics on Saturday

9 a.m.-1 p.m. at a warehouse at 9503 E. 33rd St. The clinic will offer the Moderna and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines for Marion County 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome.

9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lafayette Place Shopping Center at 3685 Commercial Drive. The clinic for all ages will offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Parental or guardian consent is required for a child ages 12-17 to be administered the Pfizer vaccine. At the time of signing consent for the first vaccine dose, parents and guardians will have the chance to name alternate caregivers who may chaperone the child or teen for the second dose; those caregivers must be 18 or older. Walk-ins are welcome.

