Vaccine Central

No appointment needed at Lucas Oil Stadium mass vaccination clinic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Walk-ins are welcome to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Indianapolis Colts have partnered with Meijer to conduct a mass vaccination clinic at the stadium on Friday and Saturday.

Hoosiers 18 years and older will be able to register for the free clinic.

Supply of the Moderna vaccine is limited to 4,000 doses over the two-day clinic. Appointments will be first come, first served.

Hoosiers need to pre-register in order to secure an appointment. To register, text “COLTS” to 75049 or click here and follow the prompts. Registering allows eligible individuals to receive an invitation to reserve an appointment.

Once registration closes, eligible Hoosiers will receive a phone call or text message allowing them to schedule their appointment.

Second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be scheduled at the stadium on May 21 and 22.