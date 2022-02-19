Vaccine Central

OB-GYN breaks down CDC study showing vaccination has positive impact on newborns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that when pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine, it has a positive impact on their babies.

Ascension St. Vincent OB-GYN Dr. Annabeth Fairchild discussed the study on Daybreak on Saturday.

She explained the results of the study, offered advice on how to assure pregnant women who are hesitant about getting vaccinated and addressed concerns about potential long-term impacts of vaccination.

