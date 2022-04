Vaccine Central

Pfizer asks FDA to approve COVID-19 vaccine boosters to ages 5-11

A vial of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop-up vaccine clinic in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles on Aug. 23, 2021. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WISH) — Pfizer is seeking emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a second COVID-19 booster dose for ages 5 to 11.

The pharmaceutical company says a study showed a third vaccine dose raised omicron-fighting antibodies by 36 times in this age group. A total of 140 children were included in the study.

The first two doses of Pfizer’s vaccine were authorized for kids age 5 to 11 in October.