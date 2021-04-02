Vaccine Central

Pfizer: Vaccine protection lasts at least six months

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are now getting a glimpse at how long some COVID-19 vaccine protection lasts.

New data from Pfizer said its vaccine protection remains high for at least six months after the second dose. Plus, many experts said they expect protection lasts even longer.

People may still get sick after getting vaccinated. However, Pfizer said it’s vaccine is more than 91% effective against the disease with any symptoms, for at least half a year.

The CDC and FDA agree that the Pfizer vaccine is between 95% and 100% effective against severe COVID-19 and that the vaccine protects against the worrisome variant first found in South Africa.

Pfizer’s CEO said the new data puts the company in a good position to apply for full FDA approval. The vaccine currently only has emergency use authorization.

It’s vaccine news top American doctors were hoping for.

“It’s just the icing on the cake for good news,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Director. “I would not be surprised at all if Moderna and other companies did the same thing, would get similar results.”

When it comes to Moderna, the FDA is giving the OK to squeeze another dose out of a vial of vaccine.

The vials hold 10 doses, but can get an 11th dose with the right type of syringe and needle.

The FDA authorized the new revision on Thursday and added a manufacturing option for a larger vial containing up to 15 doses.

Moderna vaccinations still require two doses, a month apart. However, the updates should help bolster the U.S. vaccine supply.

As of Friday morning, the CDC said more than 153 million Americans had received at least one dose of the vaccine in the United States. That’s about 30% of the population. The CDC said almost 17% of the U.S. population had received both doses.