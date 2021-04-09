Vaccine Central

Pop-up vaccine clinic to be held at Indianapolis church this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Public Health Department, the National Medical Association, MDwise, and IU Health, will host a pop-up vaccine clinic in Indianapolis this weekend.

The clinic will be hosted at Light of the World Christian Church located at 4646 N. Michigan Rd. on Saturday and Sunday. Adults 18 years and older can register to receive their vaccine at the clinic on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Youth ages 16 and 17 can register to receive their vaccine at the clinic on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

MCPHD said registration information was already given to church patrons and area neighbors, but appointments are still available for other community members. Pre-registration is required. That information can be found online or by calling 317-202-7508.

Fresh fruits and vegetables will be provided for free to individuals who get a vaccine at the clinic, according to MCPHD.

This weekend’s pop-up clinic is also hosted in partnership with Light of the World Christian Church, Augusta Christian Church, First Baptist Church North Indianapolis, Providence A.M.E. Church, and Witherspoon Presbyterian.