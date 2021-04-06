Registration open for 2 area pop-up clinics

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Registration is now open for two pop-up vaccine clinics.
The first one will be in the Martindale-Brightwood area of Indianapolis.
It’s scheduled for Saturday, April 10 at Kipp Legacy High School from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The deadline to register for that clinic is 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The second pop-up clinic is taking place in Carmel on Sunday, April 11.
It will be set up at the Jill Perelman Pavilion on West 16th Street starting at 9 a.m.
Both clinics will be offering the Johnson & Johnson shot.
To register for the Carmel clinic, click here.