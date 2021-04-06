Vaccine Central

Registration open for 2 area pop-up clinics

This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. Pfizer and BioNTech say they've won permission Dec. 2, 2020, for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, the world’s first coronavirus shot that’s backed by rigorous science -- and a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Registration is now open for two pop-up vaccine clinics.

The first one will be in the Martindale-Brightwood area of Indianapolis.

It’s scheduled for Saturday, April 10 at Kipp Legacy High School from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The deadline to register for that clinic is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The second pop-up clinic is taking place in Carmel on Sunday, April 11.

It will be set up at the Jill Perelman Pavilion on West 16th Street starting at 9 a.m.

Both clinics will be offering the Johnson & Johnson shot.

To register for the Carmel clinic, click here.