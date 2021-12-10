Vaccine Central

Survey shows 8 in 10 adults have been duped by one or more pandemic myths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new report released by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows 8 in 10 people have been duped by one or more coronavirus myths.

These myths are much more serious than “COVID Cavities.” High on the list of false statements include: the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin is a safe and effective treatment for COVID; you can get COVID from the vaccine; the vaccines contain microchips; the vaccine alters a person’s DNA; and the virus doesn’t not exist.

This can result in serious infection or death from COVID-19 should people choose not to get vaccinated as a result of these false claims if these myths are not debunked by an expert.

Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, joined News 8’s Dr. Mary Gillis in studio as part of WISH-TV Vaccine Central.

Doehring provided scientific evidence showing these claims are unsubstantiated. He also talked about the role the public has in self-educating about the about the pandemic.