Vaccine Central

Will there be a fourth vaccine? Omicron-specific vaccine being tested

(WISH) — Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to talk about the future of the COVID-19 vaccine and the prevention of another pandemic.

Health experts believe COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon and that another booster might be a good option.

It’s something the health community has discussed with the highly contagious Omicron variant.

For fully vaccinated adults, cases often are mild or asymptomatic.

Pfizer said it is making an Omicron-specific vaccine.

“If other variants emerge, this Omicron-specific vaccine may not have adequate coverage against future variants. We need to have a more pan-coronavirus vaccine,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio,

Executive Associate Dean of Emory University School of Medicine. “One that really doesn’t matter which is your variant, it will still have efficacy.”

This is the topic of discussion Dr. Fauci will address at the White House Wednesday.

He said progress was made to develop the next generation of this vaccine.

“The importance of developing a pan-coronavirus vaccine becomes even more apparent for what inevitably will be the emergence of future pandemics,” explained Dr. Fauci.

