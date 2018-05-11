Vandals in Greenfield steal 2 vehicles, trash Brandywine Park

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — City police asked for help Thursday tracking down vandals who tore through the city Wednesday night driving stolen cars.

Police said someone took a 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee from the 400 block of North Swope Street. Authorities said the person crashed the sport-utility vehicle into a pole and ruined fences, trees and soccer fields at Brandywine Park.

The damage at the park is estimated at upwards of $10,000.

Investigators said the chaotic night didn’t stop there.

A second vehicle, a white work van, was stolen and left crashed in a field overnight.

With the suspects still on the loose, police asked residents to remain vigilant.

“Even if they lock their cars, don’t leave the keys in them,” Detective Lt. Randy Ratliff said. “Don’t lock your car outside the garage and leave your garage door opener in it. It gives people access to your garage and a lot of times your house because people don’t lock their house between their door and their garage.”

Police said about a dozen vehicles were also broken into overnight and they believe the incidents are connected.

Anyone with any information was asked to call Greenfield police at 317-477-4410.

Greenfield police asked for help May 10, 2018, tracking down vandals that tore through the city the night of May 9 driving stolen cars. (Photo Provided/Greenfield Police Department)

