Vanderburgh County invests in broadband expansion

The Convergence Center for Innovation and Collaboration in Discovery Park District is home to the Purdue Foundry.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A project to expand broadband in Vanderburgh County is underway following a $577,000 investment from the Vanderburgh County Commissioners, who have approved a request for proposal for rural broadband to Watch Communications.

The Commission says the project will focus on the northern portion of the county and would also benefit existing Watch customers with internet speeds up to 100 mbps download and 10 mbps upload.

“Beyond highway, water and sewer needs, broadband is the most critical infrastructure required for the 21st Century,” said Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave. “Broadband access is such an essential service that without it our community suffers.”

The Commission says the total cost of the project is just under $942,000, with Watch Communications covering the remainder of the cost.

“Possibly the most important highway that needs continual support is the information highway,” stated Jeff Hatfield, president of the Vanderburgh County Commission. “Considering how broadband intersects with almost every single aspect of our daily lives, supporting funding rural broadband was the right thing to do.”

Trending Headlines

The evaluation committee of the commission is also seeking other technology solutions to help other areas of the county in partnership with the Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana.

The Commission has also devised a survey for Vanderburgh County residents who wish to help collect data about additional needs in the county.