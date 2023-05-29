Varner birdies last hole to win LIV Golf at Trump National

Captain Brooks Koepka, of Smash GC, hits from the 14th tee during the second round of LIV Golf DC at Trump National, Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Sterling, Va. (Hunter Martin/LIV Golf via AP)

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Harold Varner III is finally a winner on American soil. Varner won his first LIV Golf event. He two-putted for birdie on the 18th hole at Trump National for a one-shot win over Branden Grace. Varner never won on the PGA Tour. His two previous wins were the Australian PGA and the Saudi International. He wins $4 million for his LIV Golf-DC victory. Mito Pereira had the lead after 36 holes but he shot 71 in the final round and finished third. PGA champion Brooks Koepka shot 70 and tied for the 12th. Torque won the team competition.