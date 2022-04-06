News

Vehicle crashes into gas station in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind., (WISH) — Investigators say that a vehicle crashed into a gas station and landed all the way into a checkout counter.

Wednesday at 8:20 a.m., Lebanon fire crews were dispatched to a Speedway gas station at 1135 S. Lebanon St. on a report of a vehicle collision into a building.

The driver of the vehicle was unable to exit out on their own and they were extricated from the vehicle. The driver was transported to the hospital.

The Speedway is expected to be closed for business until repairs are complete within two to three weeks.