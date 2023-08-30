Search
Vehicle fire blocking all lanes of NB I-65 north of Lebanon

A vehicle fire is blocking all lanes of NB I-65 north of Lebanon, INDOT says. (Provided Photo/INDOT)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A vehicle fire has closed all lanes of northbound I-65 north of Lebanon, the Indiana Department of Transportation says.

Police are blocking northbound I-65 between Blubaugh Avenue and County Line Road, about 7 miles north of Lebanon. The closure is expected to last until 8:30 a.m., according to INDOT.

An INDOT traffic camera showed a large plume of gray-white smoke billowing from a semitrailer parked on the shoulder of the interstate near the Lebanon Rest Area.

No other information was immediately available.

