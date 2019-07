INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A vehicle slammed into a bank on the city’s northwest side late Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Fire Department said crews were called about 11:15 a.m. to the Forum Credit Union, 7023 Corporate Drive, near 71st Street and I-465.

After arriving on scene, crews were got the 66-year-old driver out of the vehicle within minutes.

Six employees and two credit union members were inside the bank during the crash, but no injuries were reported.

Damage was estimated at $50,000.