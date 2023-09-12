Search
‘Verde – Flavors of Mexico’ cooking up octopus

Verde, Flavors of Mexico

by: Divine Triplett
Verde – Flavors of Mexico is a culinary gem that brings the vibrant tastes of Mexico to life.

Co-owner Adrian Rivera Arechiga and Executive Chef Hazmin Lewis are the driving forces behind this exceptional dining experience.

One of their standout dishes is the Pulpo Al Pastor, a mouthwatering combination of char-grilled octopus, roasted seasonal vegetables, fluffy rice, and perfectly grilled asparagus.

For those seeking a taste of authentic Mexican flavors, the Chile Poblano Capeado is a must-try, featuring a hickory-charred Poblano pepper stuffed and lightly batter-breaded, served on a delectable emulsification of chile de arbol.

To complement these exquisite dishes, Verde offers its signature cocktail, the “Gold Rush,” ensuring that every visit is a memorable culinary journey through the heart of Mexico.

So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and watch the full interview above and join in on this Mexican fiesta!

