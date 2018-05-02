Verizon Wireless to be presented with The Salvation Army’s Disaster Partnership Award

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Natural disasters and severe weather can strike at any moment and 2017 in particular was a bad year for natural disasters around the country.

In times of natural disaster, the ability to successfully communicate with one another is extremely important.

That’s why The Salvation Army will present Verizon Wireless with its Disaster Partnership Award.

Nicki Palmer, the Chief Network Engineer and head of Wireless Networks for Verizon, stopped by Daybreak to talk about the award.

For more on this interview, click on the video.