Veteran memorial plaques stolen from Fishers cemetery

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Thieves targeted a Hamilton County cemetery, stealing plaques honoring veterans of the five branches of the U.S. military.

Officials with the Fall Creek Township said some time over the last week five plaques were stolen from an Eagle Scout veteran’s memorial inside Arnett Cemetery, just off 113th Street and Florida Road, in Fishers.

Doug Allman, a trustee with Fall Creek Township, said he doesn’t know who could have taken the medallions, or why.

“That’s what kind of amazes me. I don’t know what you do with these things,” said Allman. “We wanted to get the word out there, that if somebody shows up with these things at home, maybe a teen or a youth shows up with these, that the parents recognize that they came from this place.”

The plaques, along with the bench and rock wall, were built by former Hamilton Southeastern student Zach Hughel as part of an Eagle Scout project last year.

Allman said the medals were meant to honor the five branches of the military: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.

“This is a very old cemetery; we have people buried here that served in the Civil War, going back that far. It’s meant to honor those that have fallen,” Allman said.

Allman said he just wants the plaques in their rightful place, so that those who paid the ultimate sacrifice can be honored the way they should.

“Even if they magically appeared back here, that would be great,” explained Allman. “We just want to see them returned and put back up to memorialize these folks. We’d like it made right.”

If you know anything about this, contact police or the Fall Creek Township Office at 317-841-3180.