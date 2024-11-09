Veterans Day deals: Restaurants, retailers, and more offer free food and discounts

Participants watch as a plane flies past during a ceremony near Colleville-sur-Mer Normandy, Thursday, June 6, 2024. World War II veterans from across the United States as well as Britain and Canada are in Normandy this week to mark 80 years since the D-Day landings that helped lead to Hitler's defeat. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

On Monday Nov. 11, businesses across will celebrate Veterans Day by offering various deals and specials to veterans and active-duty military. All participating businesses require a valid photo ID or proof of service is required, unless otherwise noted.

Applebee’s

Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free in-diner lunch or dinner from a select menu of popular entrées. The Veterans Day deal menu includes:

A Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

6 oz. Top Sirloin

Chicken Tenders Platters

Double Crunch Shrimp

Fiesta Lime Chicken

Oriental Chicken Salad

Three-Cheese Chicken Penne.

Veterans will also receive a $5 Bounce Back card valid within a three-week window.

Aspen Creek Grill

Aspen Creek Grill is providing one free meal voucher valued up to $15 to veterans and active-duty military between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Veteran’s Day.

Bibibop

Bibibop Asian Grill is offering a complementary in-store bowl to veterans and active member military at all locations.

BJ’s Restaurant

Current or former military will receive a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie for dine-in.

Bob Evans

Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free dine-in meal from a special menu featuring seven options.

Country Biscuit Breakfast

The Classic Breakfast

Banana Berry Oatmeal

Sunrise

Down-Home Country-Fried Steak

The Mini Sampler

Brioche French Toast

Cup of Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

Buttermilk Hotcakes

Bowl of Rolled-Oat Oatmeal

Bonefish Grill

Veterans and active-duty military will receive a complimentary order of Bang Bang Shrimp with a soft beverage on Veteran’s Day.

Bubba’s 33

Bubba’s 33 will offer a voucher for free lunch to veterans and active U.S. military personnel on Veterans Day from 11:00 a.m. through May 31, 2025. The voucher is valid through May 31, 2025.

The following meals will be offered:

Bubba’s signature Classic Cheeseburger

Bubba’s Bacon Burger

Bacon Chicken Mac-n-Cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chicken Tender Salad

12-inch pizza. Each entrée comes with a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea, iced tea, or coffee.

Each entrée comes with a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea, iced tea, or coffee.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy ten free boneless wings and fries for dine-in, or if ordering from a Buffalo Wild Wings GO location, available for walk-in/orders placed at the counter only.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen will offer veterans and active-duty service members a complimentary dine-in entrée and drink from a select menu on Veterans Day.

Additionally, all veterans and active-duty service members will receive a Buy One Get One for any Pizza, Pasta or Salad and is redeemable for a future visit between Nov. 12 through Nov 25, 2024.

Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s is offering any size complimentary coffee or fountain drink to all veterans active-duty military personnel.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Veterans and active-duty military members will receive a complimentary appetizer or dessert on Veterans Day.

Chick-Fil-A

All military veterans active-duty military will receive a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit during breakfast hours, or a Free Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich during lunch or dinner hours.

Chicken Salad Chick

Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free Chick Meal, including a choice of a scoop or sandwich, one fresh side and a regular fountain drink.

Chili’s

Chili’s will provide a free Veterans Day meal to active-duty military members.

Cici’s Pizza

Veterans and active-duty military will get a free Adult Buffet on Veterans Day.

City Barbeque

Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free sandwich, one side and a drink on Veterans Day. This offer excludes those placed online, through the City BBQ app, over the phone or through third-party delivery services.

Cousins Subs

Cousins Subs will offer veterans and active-duty military a free sub when ordering in-person on Veterans Day.

Condado Tacos

Condado Tacos is offering veterans and active military personnel one free taco. The offer is valid at any location through the end of the year.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel will provide a complimentary Sunrise Pancake Special on Veterans Day, as well as a 25% off military-themed apparel in-store and online.

Cunningham Restaurant Group

Cunningham Restaurant Group will offer veterans and active-military personnel on a complimentary at each of its restaurants, including:

BRU Burger Bar

Commission Row

Theo’s Italian

Mesh

Stone Creek Dining Company

Boulder Creek Dining Company

Charbonos

Union 50

Vida

Livery

Nesso

Provision

Rize

Tavern at the Point

Marquee at the Landing

Modita

The Bemberg

CRG Delivery Kitchen

Premier Catering & Events

Shin Dig

Denny’s

Veteran’s and active-duty military will receive a free Original Grand Slam from Denny’s on Veterans Day when dining in.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is offering a free donut to active-duty military and veterans when dining in-store. A



Fazoli’s

Veteran’s and active-duty military will receive a free spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce at participating locations on Veterans Day. This deal is available when dining in or by using the online code: Vet24.

Ford’s Garage

Ford’s Garage is offering veteran’s and active-duty military have the option of receiving one free American Standard Burger or an entrée up to $15 for dine-in.

Friendly’s

On Veteran’s Day, Friendly’s will provide veterans and active-duty military with a Big-Two-Do® Breakfast. Alternatively, eligible guests may instead receive an All-American Burger with fries and a beverage. This office is only valid for dine-in services and is limited to one breakfast, lunch or dinner per person.

Freddy’s

Veteran’s and active-duty military will receive a meal card for a free combo meal of their choice. The card is valid through Dec. 31, 2024.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is providing a free dine-in dinner available from 5 p.m. until close.

Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

All veterans and active-duty military will receive a free large wet burrito for either dine-in or carryout on Veteran’s Day.

Hooters

On Veterans Day, all active-military and veterans can choose one free meal from a select menu. The menu includes:

10-Piece Boneless Wings

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Salad

IHOP

Veterans and active-military can dine-in to enjoy a free Red, White & Blueberry Pancake Combo on Veterans Day.

Jaggers

Jaggers is offering veterans and active-military one free meal on Veterans Day.

Kolache Factory

Veterans and active-duty military will receive one free kolache and one cup of freshly brewed Katz coffee.

Krystal

Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free breakfast sandwich between opening and 11 a.m. on Veterans Day. A valid ID or proof of service is required.

Little Caesars

Participating Little Caesars Pizza locations will offer veterans and active-duty military a free HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., veterans and active-duty military can receive a complimentary meal from a special menu at participating Logan’s Roadhouse locations.

MOD Pizza

Mod Pizza is offering veterans, active-duty military and their spouses a free Mega Cookie with purchase of a pizza or salad on Veterans Day.

O’Charley’s

Participating O’Charley’s locations will provide veterans and active-duty military a free lunch when dining in on Veterans Day. The special menu includes:

Tenders & Fries

Classic Cheeseburger

Honey-Drizzled Southern Fried Chicken

Southern Fried Chicken Tender Salad

Bayou Shrimp Pasta

Olive Garden

Veterans and active-duty military will be offered complimentary entrée from a special dine-in menu on Veterans Day.

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

Participating On the Border locations will provide veterans and active-duty military with a free combo meal.

Red Robin

Red Robin will give veterans and active-duty military one free Red’s Big Tavern Burger when dining in.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is offering veterans and active-duty military one free dine-in Veteran’s Shrimp & Chip.

Ruby Tuesday

Veterans and active-duty military can choose between a free American Smashed Burger, Ruby’s Cheeseburger or the Endless Garden Bar on Veterans Day.

Starbucks

Participating Starbucks are offering one free tall (12-ounce) brewed hot or iced coffee to veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day.

Sizzler

Sizzlers is offering veterans and active-duty military free lunch from a select menu until 4 p.m. on Veterans Day. The special menu includes:

Half Dozen Crispy Shrimp

Malibu Chicken

6oz Tri-Tip Steak entree.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Sullivan’s is offering a free Sullivan’s Signature Angus Burger with Fries to veterans and active-duty military on Veteran’s Day.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café will offer a complimentary grilled chicken gyro meal, which includes chips and side to veterans and active-duty military when they dining in.

Texas Roadhouse

Veterans and active-duty military can dine-in between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to receive a meal voucher on Veterans Day, which redeemed for dine in or carry out until May 31, 2025.

TGI Fridays

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can dine-in on Veterans Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a free meal from a select menu.

Twin Peaks

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can dine-in on Veterans Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a free meal from a select menu.

UNO’s Pizzeria & Grill

UNO’s Pizzeria & Grill will provide veterans and active-duty military personnel a free meal when they dine-in on Veteran’s Day.

White Castle

White Castle is offering a free individual combo meal or a breakfast combo meal to veterans and active-duty military personnel who dine at a participating White Castle locations.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is providing veterans and active-duty military personnel a free breakfast combo including a beverage, breakfast sandwich and seasoned potatoes, when dining in on Veteran’s Day.

Wings Etc.

Participating Wings Etc. locations will offer a free entrée valued up to $13.99 on Veterans Day.

World of Beer & Kitchen

From Thursday, Nov. 9 to Sunday, Nov. 12, veterans and active-duty military will receive a free order of two crispy chicken sliders.

Yard House

Veterans and active-duty military will receive a complimentary appetizer on Veteran’s Day when dining in.



RETAIL

Casey’s

On Veteran’s Day, Casey’s is offering free free coffee or fountain drink of any size to Veterans and active-duty military.

Emagine Theaters

Veterans and active-duty military can one ticket to a movie of their choice on Veterans Day.

Great Clips

Veterans and active-duty military can visit any Great Clips salon for a free haircut or a card for a free haircut that can be redeemed during a future visit.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness are offering veterans and active military members a free workout at any location from Nov. 8 through Nov. 15.

Sparkling Image Car Wash

Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free car wash on Veterans Day.

Sports Clips

Participating Sport Clips locations will provide free haircuts to veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day.

State Parks

All veterans and active-duty military, and everyone in their vehicle, will be given free admission to DNR-managed state parks, reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas, and off-road state recreation areas on Veterans Day. Veterans and military personnel should simply let the gate attendant at the property they visit know that they are either a veteran or currently serving.

ATTRACTIONS

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Veterans and active-duty military will be given free admission and 20% of discount for family members.

Indianapolis Zoo

All veterans and active-duty military will receive free admission of Veterans Day.