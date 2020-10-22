Veterans’ group festival to raise funds for The Cool Bus, new mobile food pantry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Legion Post No. 34 is inviting the community to the launch of its Cool Bus fall festival fundraiser.

The Legion is celebrating a new effort in the fight against hunger in Indianapolis’ food deserts, areas with limited access to food sellers.

The Cool Bus is a mobile pantry with a mission of bringing high-quality fresh produce, meats and other foods to people with limited access to groceries. Jeff Piper, a volunteer with the Veterans Industries and Arts, says the food on the bus will also be produced by local veterans while the pantry serves as employment for veterans.

Kerry Turney, commander at the Robert E. Kennington American Legion post at 2210 E. 54th St., says people who attend will get to taste the “best barbecue in town.”

The nonprofits seek to raise money while people enjoy music, food and a silent auction during the festival fundraiser. From 2 p.m. Saturday, live bands will perform while the Legion and the Veterans Industries and Arts attempt to raise awareness for their cause. A special guest is set to perform at 7 p.m. The event is free to attend, but the organizations are asking for the community’s donations.

All proceeds will go toward The Cool Bus launch.

Want to help? Call Piper at 317-946-8365 or email jeff@overthere.com.