Veteran’s service dog found safely after going missing from stolen vehicle

UPDATE: Wrigley has been safely located as of 6:49 p.m. Wednesday, according to IMPD Lieutenant Jeff Duhamell.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A service dog has been found after going missing when a veteran’s vehicle was stolen.

The vehicle has since been recovered but Wrigley, a chipped Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, is missing.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Wrigley was inside of the vehicle when it was stolen on the city’s south side.

The vehicle was later recovered on the city’s east side.

“This is not just a dog, it’s family,” IMPD wrote in a tweet. “Please help locate!”

The Whitners are in the process of moving. They packed their bags, they loaded a U-Haul and their truck and they were off.

Inside was the couple’s daughter and their service dog Wrigley. For the past two years Wrigley has lived with the family. He’s considered a neuro dog. He specializes in helping those with seizures and migraines.

The family made a stop at a gas station just off 465. As the family got out of the vehicle.

A man jumped into the couple’s sport-utility vehicle and drove off with Wrigley inside.

“If he would have let the dog out, I would have let him have everything,“ Tim Withner said.

Police later found the couple’s vehicle at East 10th Street and Arlington Avenue. There was no signs of Wrigley inside.

The Withners got a hotel and spent most of the day searching for Wrigley. The bright spot is that Wrigley does have a microchip if found.