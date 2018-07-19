Veteran’s service dog located safely

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A service dog that went missing after a vehicle was stolen from the city’s south side has now been reunited with his family.

Lieutenant Jeff Duhamell with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told News 8 that Wrigley was found safely and reunited with his family. Wednesday evening.

The vehicle that went missing had already been located.

IMPD tweeted out a video of Wrigley being reunited with his family, which you can see above. According to officials, Wrigley was found in the 5800 block of Southern Avenue.