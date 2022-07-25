News

Vice President Harris joins Indiana Democrats push to stop abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While hundreds rallied outside the statehouse to make their voices heard on the likely abortion ban to come down in Indiana, Vice President Kamala Harris flew to Indianapolis to join state democrats in a roundtable discussion.

“Maybe some people need to actually learn how a woman’s body works,” Harris said in her opening remarks.

Reporters were only allowed to hear the opening remarks before being taken out of the room for the roundtable discussion. This comes as Indiana holds a special session to ban abortion, the only state in the nation to do so.

“The parameters that are being proposed mean that for the vast majority of women, by the time she realized that she is pregnant, she will effectively be prohibited from having access to reproductive health care that would allow her to choose what happens to her body,” Harris said.

Indiana Republicans are suggesting a total ban on abortion except for cases such as rape, incest, if the mother’s life is in danger or if the fetus is a fatal anomaly. What the law could actually look like is still unclear.

“Why should we force babies to have babies?,” said Indiana State Representative, Cherrish Pryor, referencing the 10-year-old girl who was raped and then received an abortion in Indiana. “Data reveals that maternal mortality rates in Indiana is the third highest in the nation.”

Pryor made a point that an abortion ban will make things worse, especially for women of color. For example, data shows Black women are three times more likely to die in childbirth than white women.

“The President has signed an executive order to protect women’s access to abortion medic medication, and has taken action to protect the constitutional right to interstate travel,” Harris said. “And we will do everything in our power to follow through on those commitments.”

Harris noted, this fight isn’t just about abortion, but the fear Republicans will use the abortion ban as precedent to go after the right of contraception and gay marriage.

A vote on the abortion ban could happen as early as Friday.