Vice President Pence, Indiana lawmakers condemn anti-Semitic vandalism at Carmel synagogue

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Vice President Pence joined Indiana lawmakers on Sunday to speak against anti-Semitic graffiti found at a Carmel synagogue.

A Nazi flag and other symbols on Saturday were found spray-painted on a wall at the Congregation Shaarey Tefilla on 116th Street.

The Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) on Sunday said the congregation is working closely with police and city officials. According to the council, extra security has been put in place at all Indianapolis community congregations to keep members safe.

Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow of Congregration Shaarey Tefilla said the congregation was “deeply disappointed in the horrific vandalism”:

We are deeply disappointed in the horrific vandalism that occurred at our Congregation, Intolerance, hatred, and violent acts against Jews are significant realities today. The response to this heinous act affirms that America is collectively outraged at these hateful acts in our neighborhoods.

On Sunday afternoon, Pence wrote on Twitter that he was “Sickened and appalled by the cowardly act”:

Sickened and appalled by the cowardly act of vandalism at Congregation Shaarey Tefilla; a beautiful synagogue in Carmel, Indiana where I have many good friends. Those responsible must be held accountable. These vile acts of anti-Semitism must end.

Gov. Eric Holcomb released a statement calling the people behind the graffiti “cowards” and confirming state police would be available to assist Carmel police with their investigation:

U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, a Democrat, released the following statement condemning the vandalism:

I condemn the vandalism at Congregation Shaarey Tefilla. There is no place for anti-Semitism, bigotry, or hatred in our communities, state, and country. -Joe

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, a Republican, called the graffiti “a hateful act of anti-Semitism that goes against everything America stands for”:

The vandalism at Congregation Shaarey Tefilla goes well beyond a petty crime. It was a hateful act of anti-Semitism that goes against everything America stands for. I’ve spoken with Rabbi Sendrow and members of the congregation, and I stand with them in condemning this ignorant and disgusting crime. Our nation’s diversity is a great attribute, not an undesirable flaw.

U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks, a Republican who represents Carmel as part of the Fifth District of Indiana, called on “all citizens of Carmel, Hamilton County and throughout the state to join me in speaking out against this awful act of intolerance and bigotry”:

I am appalled by the despicable and hateful act of antisemitism perpetrated yesterday against Congregation Shaarey Tefilla in Carmel. I urge all citizens of Carmel, Hamilton County and throughout the state to join me in speaking out against this awful act of intolerance and bigotry. Actions like this have no place in our community and I hope the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice.

State Sen. Mike Delph, a Republican from Carmel who represents District 29, said he was “shocked and saddened” by the vandalism: