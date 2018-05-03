Victim ID’d in deadly west side beating

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities have identified the victim in a Wednesday morning fatal beating. 

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 56-year-old Dennis Hendon, of Indianapolis. 

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened in the 2900 block of West Walnut Street.

Police say the victim was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The details leading up to and surrounding the deadly incident were not available.

